CASETiFY And BTS Announce A New Collection Of Dynamite-Inspired Accessories

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its third partnership with global pop icons, BTS. Following a series of sold out collections, the two are reuniting to introduce a special lineup of accessories inspired by the No. 1 Billboard song, "Dynamite." Shoppers can get a head start on the release by signing up for the virtual waitlist at casetify.com/bts-dynamite , which grants priority access to the collection on launch day, May 31.

Since its release, the Grammy-nominated hit single "Dynamite'' continues to smash world records. Now, CASETiFY is tapping into the song's energetic vibe and imagery to serve as the inspiration for its latest collection of tech accessories. In the special drop, customers will instantly recognize tributes to the song and music video's "explosive" success, with candy-colored pastels and groovy motifs jumping out of the screen and landing on a lineup of premium quality iPhone cases. From funky stickers and member silhouettes - to a visual shout-out of the music video's famous donut shop - customers are invited to explore the world of "Dynamite" through a range of bold designs made specially for CASETiFY's best-selling accessories. The collection includes a fun lineup of beautiful and protective iPhone cases, featuring popular styles like iridescent and rainbow-colored Impact Cases, Neon Sand Cases, MagSafe-Compatible Cases, and more.

Inspired by the hit single's nostalgic theme, CASETiFY is excited to debut the collection's first-ever Custom Vinyl Record Case; a special edition accessory that invites customers to add their names and personalized text to a reflective "spinning" surface. The anticipated release joins another standout case in the collection, with the introduction of a new waterfall Floaty Case that features swirling "Dynamite" icons in a sea of pastel glitter. iPhone cases in the collection are available in a variety of sizes, with matching "Dynamite" designs extending to a collection of tech accessories for Apple Watch bands, grip stands, wireless chargers, sling bags, AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, retailing for $35 - $69 USD.

"Continuing our partnership with BTS is an exciting opportunity to reunite our communities, and celebrate this universal message of hope and confidence together," said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY." Our collaborative platform was inspired by artists who connect people around the world through passion and creativity, making BTS the perfect partner to return to our global stage."

The BTS x CASETiFY collection launches on casetify.com/bts-dynamite , starting May 31, with products from the series shipping worldwide. Select products will also be available for purchase at CASETiFY Studio locations for a limited time. To learn more about the collection, products, and CASETiFY Co-Lab updates, visit online and stay tuned to @CASETiFY on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is rigorously inspected for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global superstars BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS have established themselves as "21st century Pop Icons" breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020 alone, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world, and been named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

