Casella Waste Systems, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUTLAND, Vt., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Stifel Investor Summit at WasteExpo Monday, June 28, 2021

A copy of the presentation for the conferences will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com . In addition, the conferences will be webcast live via a link on the company's website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.