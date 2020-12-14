Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School Launches Online MBA With Noodle

CLEVELAND, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Western Reserve University is collaborating with Noodle, a leading online higher education network, to launch an Online MBA with a focus in Healthcare Management through the Weatherhead School of Management...

The MBA program launches in Fall 2021 and will complement successful ground-based programs. This is Noodle's first online program launch with Case Western Reserve University.

"I warmly welcome Case Western University's Weatherhead School of Management to the growing Noodle network." John Katzman

Building on the Professional MBA Program, recently ranked in the top 20 in the United States by U.S. News and World Report, Weatherhead's Online MBA with a focus in Healthcare Management will leverage relationships with nationally recognized healthcare institutions in Northeast Ohio to provide experiential learning opportunities for students. The Online MBA was designed with working professionals in mind, providing a flexible learning environment.

"When complemented with cutting-edge, multi-disciplinary course work from Case Western Reserve University's renowned medical, law and engineering schools, this program will create future leaders in the complex and growing field of healthcare management," said Manoj Malhotra, dean of the Weatherhead School.

" Case Western Reserve University is a highly-ranked leader in higher ed, and I warmly welcome the university to the growing Noodle network," said Noodle CEO John Katzman. "I look forward to creating these and many more programs with the university as we all adapt to a fast-changing environment."

"With the US Bureau of Labor's projected 32% increase in demand for healthcare managers over the next decade, Case Western Reserve University's online MBA program will prepare graduates for leadership roles in this fast-growing job market," said Noodle Chief Strategy Officer Lee Bradshaw.

About the Weatherhead School of Management The Weatherhead School of Management is a leader in data-driven, experiential and market-based management education and research, leveraging its strengths from Appreciative Inquiry to Artificial Intelligence (AI to AI) and empowering its graduates to solve complex problems and lead thriving organizations that do well by doing good.

About Noodle Noodle creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January, 2019, Noodle has launched almost as many online degree programs with elite US universities as almost all of its competitors combined. Noodle's network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. For more information, visit www.partners.noodle.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Noodle_Partners.

Case Western Reserve University Media Contact: Bill Lubinger, william.lubinger@case.edu , 216-368-4443

Noodle Media Contact: Renee Young, ryoung@noodle.com , 914-523-5320

