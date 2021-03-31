Case Western Reserve University's School Of Engineering To Launch New Online MS In Computer Science With Noodle

CLEVELAND, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Western Reserve University is collaborating with Noodle , an online higher education network, to launch an Online Master of Science in Computer Science (MSCS) through the Case School of Engineering .

The program launches in fall 2021 and will complement successful on-campus programs. This is Noodle's second online program launch with Case Western Reserve, following the launch of an Online MBA with a focus in Healthcare Management through the Weatherhead School of Management last December.

The Case School of Engineering's Online Master of Science in Computer Science will give working professionals access to world-class faculty and computer science curriculum, preparing them for success in computer science professions. Students will be exposed to a range of in-demand topics, including algorithms and theory, artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, computer networks and systems, databases and data mining, security and privacy, and software engineering.

"Professional opportunities in computer and data science pervade all sectors, with applications from health care to polymers to clean energy," said Venkataramanan "Ragu" Balakrishnan, the Charles H. Phipps Dean of the Case School of Engineering. "The MSCS online program is intentionally designed to provide Case Western Reserve graduates the expertise needed to take advantage of those opportunities and become leaders in this dynamic field."

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the demand for computer and data information scientists will rise 31% by 2029, adding 500,000 new jobs by 2029, with the median salary at $94,000 in 2019, the bureau's latest figure.

According to Robert Half Technology's State of Tech Hiring research , Cleveland ranks third in a national survey of cities hiring IT professionals in the second half of 2019.

"For 140 years, Case Western Reserve School of Engineering has had a rich history of scientific innovation," said Noodle CEO John Katzman. " Case Western Reserve's scholastic excellence, coupled with hands-on learning and industry experience has created one of the nation's premier engineering schools. Noodle's network of online programs and innovative partnerships will prepare online MSCS graduates to solve tomorrow's most demanding engineering challenges."

"Case School of Engineering has provided a strong foundation for Cleveland's exploding high- tech economy," says Noodle Chief Strategy Officer Lee Bradshaw. "Its talented graduates and world class research feed the ever increasing demand of the Cleveland Health Tech Corridor , the Midwest's leading health and innovation technology cluster."

About Case Western Reserve University Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Our leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 5,100 undergraduate and 6,700 graduate students comprise our student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

About NoodleNoodle is a network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students whose mission is to fuel innovation, imagination, agility and efficiency in learning design, marketing, student recruitment, technology, student and faculty support and remote clinical placement. The network's mandate is two-fold: transparency and the transformation of the higher ed landscape into a collaborative, accessible, affordable universe to lower the cost of higher ed. According to HolonIQ's research, Noodle has partnered with as many elite U.S. universities as all other competitors combined since 2019. Please visit www.noodle.com and follow us on Twitter @NoodleEducation and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/noodleeducation.

