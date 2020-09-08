Cascadia Hemp Co., Retailer Of Craft Hemp And CBD Products, Launches Remote Hemp Cooking Classes

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this "new normal" of social distancing, it's a struggle to plan quality time together or think of new activities to do from home.

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this "new normal" of social distancing, it's a struggle to plan quality time together or think of new activities to do from home. Online craft hemp and CBD product retailer, Cascadia Hemp Co., has a tasty solution. In a partnership with Chef Ricky Flickenger, former Pastry Chef of Seattle's celebrated Trophy Cupcakes, Cascadia Hemp Co. is launching a series of remote online hemp cooking classes, booking now.

You will follow along step-by-step with Chef Ricky in these one-hour virtual group cooking classes and cook hemp-based recipes from the comfort of your home. This affordable experience is the perfect self-care activity, virtual hangout for friends, or quarantine date night!

Did you know that cooking with hemp seeds can add both flavor and nutrition? Hemp seed hearts, protein powder, and oil have a pleasant nutty flavor that pairs with many cuisines. Full of plant-based protein, fiber, healthy Omega fats, vitamins, and minerals, hemp seeds contain no THC or CBD, are non-GMO, and are free of soy, dairy, gluten, and nuts. All hemp ingredients for the online cooking classes are available to order from Cascadia Hemp Co.

Cascadia Hemp Co. is a trusted curator and online retailer of craft hemp and CBD products made in the USA. The brand is rooted in the progressive PNW culture and values of quality, honesty, and environmental stewardship. Their relaunched online store now features a curated selection of the finest hemp and CBD products, including:

"After personally experiencing the benefits of hemp and CBD products, I'm now committed to providing hemp education and advocating for consumers while sourcing and retailing the best craft hemp brands made in the USA," says owner and founder Kris Plunkett.

All products sold by Cascadia Hemp Co. are tested for purity and potency and vetted to the highest quality and safety standards. Cascadia Hemp Co. only sells products that are non-GMO and free of synthetic ingredients, made with hemp grown by U.S. farmers who practice regenerative agriculture, so you can trust that your purchase is gentle on the environment. Their selection even includes several certified USDA Organic options. Cascadia Hemp Co. is based in Seattle, Washington and ships nation-wide.

Contact: Kris PlunkettPhone: 360-519-7314Email: info@cascadiahempco.comWebsite: https://cascadiahempco.com

