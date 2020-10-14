Cascade Vision Center Merges With Sterling Vision

GRESHAM, Ore., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Vision is pleased to announce the addition of Cascade Vision Center to our network. Cascade Vision Center is located in Gresham, Oregon and was previously the office of Dr. Mel MacPhee who will be retiring on November 15 th, 2020. "I have selected Sterling Vision to assume my practice effective October 15 th, 2020 because I want to be sure that my patients continue to receive the best possible care," says Mel MacPhee. "The merge of Cascade Vision Center with Sterling Vision will ensure that my patients continue to have access to industry leading eye care."

"We are tremendously excited to welcome the staff at Cascade Vision Center to the Sterling Vision team," says Albert Edwards, MD, PhD, one of the founding physicians of Sterling Vision. "Adding Cascade Vision to the Sterling Vision network allows us to offer our services to the Portland metropolitan area."

Dr. Ben Jager, OD, is joining Sterling Vision and will be practicing at Cascade Vision Center starting November 1 st, 2020. He specializes in comprehensive eye exams for children & adults, contact lens fittings, and diagnosis and treatment of ocular diseases. Beyond his professional skills, Dr. Jager is a passionate Portland Trailblazers fan; he also enjoys cooking and camping.

"I believe providing truly comprehensive eye care is a collaborative effort," says Dr. Jager. "Sterling Vision's patient-centered approach exemplifies this philosophy, and I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the expansion to Gresham. The merge of Cascade Vision Center with Sterling Vision will ensure that our patients continue to receive the highest quality service and expanded care options."

About Sterling Vision

Sterling Vision is a network of eye care professionals driven to provide patient-centered care at ten locations across Oregon. Our team of clinicians are as compassionate as they are accomplished and put patient health first and foremost. We offer a comprehensive selection of medical, surgical, consultative, and aesthetics services, all delivered with care and thoroughness.

