Cascade Spirits And GEM&BOLT Mezcal Enter Into A Dynamic Partnership

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Spirits, a spirits brand house based in the Pacific Northwest, and GEM&BOLT Mezcal, a premium artisanal mezcal uniquely distilled with damiana, are pleased to announce their new dynamic partnership. Cascade Spirits will now lead the company's operations and accounting functions, relocating the company's U.S. operations hub to Portland, Oregon, and will be collaborating with GEM&BOLT on sales, marketing and innovation efforts.

"We have been looking forward to this partnership," said Chris Joseph, CEO of Cascade Spirits. "GEM&BOLT is a unique and welcome addition to our portfolio. It is a brand we have admired with an opportunity to transcend the mezcal market with its iconic brand and unique positioning. They have experienced explosive growth to date, and we are excited to accelerate their business with our resources."

"Chris and the Cascade Spirits team have created delicious products and meaningful brands, and their proven track record of growing spirits brands, building a strong connection with consumers, and delivering a true sense of community that is so critical to our own GEM&BOLT ethos," said co-founder Elliott Coon. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with them on the next phase of the GEM&BOLT Mezcal journey."

"Joining forces with Cascade perfectly positions us to build upon and accelerate the momentum we brought into 2020," said John Karem, GEM&BOLT CEO. "The multiple route-to-market synergies combined with Cascade's superior execution at the account level across channels will lead to a substantial enhancement in getting our brand in front of consumers."

GEM&BOLT is a female-founded business launched in 2016 by co-founders Elliott Coon and AdrinAdrina. It is one of the leading mezcal brands in the U.S., using the traditional herb damiana during its distillation process with a 4 th generation master distiller in Oaxaca, Mexico. Damiana, a flowering bush native to Mexico, has been long-revered by the Maya and Aztec for its mood-elevating properties and adds a deep complexity to the spirit. The brand is currently available in California. Nevada, Colorado, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Florida and Mexico. Cascade Spirits plans to drive sales in current markets and expand the brand into the Oregon market. The product is available 750ml, 200ml and 50ml SKUs.

In addition to the partnership, Chris will join the GEM&BOLT Board of Directors alongside existing investor First Bev, John Esposito (former President and CEO of Bacardi, Stoli USA and High West Distillery), and GEM&BOLT co-founder Elliott Coon.

About Cascade Spirits

Cascade Spirits is home to Wild Roots Spirits, Broken Top Whiskey, Cascade Street Potato Vodka and Sun Ranch Spirits. With a growing collection of award-winning spirits, Cascade Spirits is known for its operational excellence and commitment to continued innovation. The team is lead by Chris Joseph (Founder and Chief Executive Officer), Ali Joseph (Founder and Chief Marketing Officer), William Bours (Chief Financial Officer) and Keith Neill (Chief Sales Officer).

About GEM&BOLT Mezcal + Damiana

GEM&BOLT Mezcal is a premium artisanal mezcal brand distilled with damiana, a traditional botanical native to Mexico. GEM&BOLT is made with espadin agave produced and distilled in Oaxaca, Mexico, the spirit's origin and one of eight mezcal-producing states. For more information www.gemandbolt.com | https://www.instagram.com/gemandbolt/

About First Bev

First Bev invests in innovative and transformational beverage brands, helping beverage companies grow and stand out in a dynamic and competitive industry. We form true partnerships with our portfolio companies and the entrepreneurs leading them by leveraging both our financial and intellectual capital. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, the First Bev team is made up of entrepreneurial senior beverage executives with decades of collective industry experience. For more information please visit www.firstbev.com.

CONTACT: Lindsay Eshelman, lindsay@gemandbolt.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascade-spirits-and-gembolt-mezcal-enter-into-a-dynamic-partnership-301229194.html

SOURCE GEM&BOLT Mezcal