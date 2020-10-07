Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. Launches A New Chapter With Cascade Moon Whisky Limited Release

General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin Introduces A New Line of Whisky from Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. that Is 'Mellow as Moonlight'

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a century, the team at George A. Dickel & Co. has brought incredible whiskies to consumers in Tennessee and beyond. Now, 150 years since its founding, the company is looking ahead to its next chapter with the launch of the Cascade Moon Whisky series - a brand new line of highly limited whiskies that are sure to be sought after by whisky fans around the country and pay homage to the distillery's history while setting the tone for the future of the whisky category.

Even the name of the series, which is inspired by Cascade Hollow's original Cascade Pure Whisky that used the tagline 'mellow as moonlight', strikes a balance between the traditional and contemporary. The first release from the lineup, Cascade Moon Edition No. 1, brings the best of Cascade Hollow to market, with Austin blending a specialized whisky that is inspired by, and features, similar tasting notes found in a gose-style beer.

Whisky fans and afficionados can expect variety with each release, as each variant will differ based on what Austin's current inspirations are and offer drinkers a unique tasting experience. For Cascade Moon Edition No. 1, this 11-year-old whisky offers savory pretzel-like notes, along with bright and fruity notes of raspberry, pineapple and coconut. At 84 proof (42% ABV), Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 is surprising and unexpected, encouraging you to sip again and again to taste its unique flavors.

"Over the past few years, I've loved blending for George Dickel Tennessee Whisky, creating innovations that respect the heritage and history of Tennessee Whisky. In that process, I've found some incredible whiskies we've produced at Cascade Hollow that wouldn't necessarily fit within the George Dickel portfolio," said Austin. "With the release of Cascade Moon, I'm excited to have found a way to showcase these amazing whiskies and be able to showcase our depth as a distillery, outside of George Dickel and the traditional Tennessee Whisky category."

The initial launch of Cascade Moon includes two variants that will be released over the next year. Beginning this fall, Cascade Moon Edition No. 1 will be regionally available in Tennessee, California and Texas for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $89.99. Consumers can also expect a second release from the series coming later this fall.

As with all whiskies in the Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. family, your friends at Cascade Hollow encourage you to sip this new offering the same way it's made - slowly and responsibly.

