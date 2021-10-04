Casago Acquires Nokori Audiences

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than two decades, Casago has been a clear leader of innovative services and solutions in the now burgeoning short-term rental industry as a leading property management firm based in Scottsdale, AZ.

Having made a number of strategic software and technology acquisitions this year, including Big Smart Home, Casago is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of Nokori Audiences. The multi-million dollar landmark deal was structured as a mix of cash and stock, and includes Wes Melton joining Casago's leadership team in his new role as Chief Technology Officer.

"We are excited about this opportunity to add Wes' experience and expertise to our executive management team," said Steve Schwab, President of Casago. "It's not often you get a chance to acquire such a well respected leader, talent, and software in one deal. The addition of Nokori's products and technology will help us accelerate the development and delivery of new offerings for our franchise owners in ways historically only available to the world's largest OTAs."

Nokori Audiences is the market leader in providing intelligent audience data to brands and management agencies across the U.S. with an emphasis on owner-acquisition, consumer/traveler demand generation, marketing personalization, and data-lead innovation multiplied by a careful and skillful attention to user experience, product intuitiveness, product design, and consumer experience delivery.

"The challenge with much of the world's most powerful marketing software is that it's not intuitive to learn and difficult to use...and it's often incredibly expensive," said Wes Melton, describing the details of the deal. "80% of the industry is composed of smaller operators with small-budgets, faithfully serving their local market with limited resources. Audiences was built because we believe these incredible local businesses deserve to have the same tools and technology available to them that OTAs have."

By bringing Nokori's skilled team of software engineers, coupled with Wes' deep understanding of incredible software product design and practical implementations of bleeding edge computer science, this acquisition will significantly elevate Casago's mission to empower their franchisees around the globe to win locally while competing on the national stage.

"Unlike our competitors, we understand growing an incredible franchise requires a lot more than having a great brand, a bunch of tools, and some operating manuals to sell," said Ryan Dame, managing partner at Casago, "you have to also have quality products that not only work great, but look and feel great. Exclusive products franchise operators actually enjoy using, and offer additional silver bullets that typical managers can't just go out and buy on the open market. Then you have to take that differentiated premium experience and attention to detail to the consumer-facing side of the management brand where loyalty really grows and thrives for hospitality brands."

Nokori will be integrated into Casago's existing product portfolio to further expand the competitive gap Casago currently presents between its market-leader position and its competitors. Casago's growing portfolio of software, tools, and premium products will remain exclusively offered to franchise owners worldwide.

