Casabella Interiors Sweeps The PRISM Design Awards With Five Wins Across Three Categories

CAPE COD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casabella Interiors took home five awards at the PRISM Design Awards gala on Nov. 8 th --winning more awards than any other firm in this year's competition. The PRISM Awards recognize the finest projects and outstanding achievements of builders, remodelers, developers, project owners, architects, land planners, marketing/advertising firms, interior designers, and other professionals in the home building industry.

Casabella swept two categories: T he Best Bathroom Remodel Over $125,000 and Best Interior Design of a Private Residence: Bedroom / Bathroom. Says Michele Chagnon-Holbrook, owner of Casabella Interiors, "The scope of our awards this year, and the projects they represent, from total demolition to new build to renovation, speaks to our capabilities as masters of the concept-to-build design experience."

Chagnon-Holbrook and her team took home a Gold Award for their spa-inspired master bathroom "A Bespoke Reinvention" that featured floating vanities, custom millwork and a tile shower with mother-of-pearl accents. Their "Beauty and the Beach - Master Bathroom" won a Silver Award for the stunning custom mosaic tile shower feature comprised of thousands of different pieces in a range of 15 different hues.

The Silver Award for "A Bespoke Reinvention - Millwork," recognized the Casabella team's work on an entire home of custom millwork from bespoke hardware to a dramatic hub and spoke ceiling in the great room.

"A Bespoke Reinvention - Master Bedroom" also took home a Gold Award for its sumptuous spa-like atmosphere, modern lighting and specialty window features such as transom window installed over the bed.

The team nabbed the Silver Award for "Waterfront Revival - Master Bedroom" for their work designing custom bedding, headboard and lighting details to accent the ocean—including grasscloth walls and sheer, flowy drapes to catch the ocean breeze.

About Casabella Interiors

Casabella Interiors is a nationally recognized design firm specializing in distinctive and inviting home interiors. They source from a globally curated selection of custom furnishings, artwork, fixtures, and textiles and work with best-in-class artisans to deliver a five star design experience to their clients. The firm also has a Cape Cod boutique featuring a selection of their custom offerings and a 2,500 square foot off-site showroom.

