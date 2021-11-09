Casa Systems To Host Virtual Investor Day November 19, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, announced today that the Company will host its virtual Investor Day on Friday, November 19, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The event is expected to conclude at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The Investor Day agenda will include management's discussion of Casa Systems' business, addressable market, financial performance, strategy and growth prospects, as well as a Q&A session with key executives. Program highlights include presentations by the following senior leadership:

Jerry Guo - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Bruckner - Chief Financial Officer

Alf de Cardenas - Chief Customer Officer

Steve Collins - Senior Vice President, Access Devices

Gibson Ang - Vice President, Technology

Peter Wolf - Vice President, Wireline Solutions

Webcast Details

To attend Casa Systems' Investor Day webcast, please register at Casa Systems' Investor Relations website. Related materials will be posted prior to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the event for 90 days at https://investors.casa-systems.com.

About Casa Systems, Inc.Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today's increasingly personalized world, we create disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

Contact Information:

IR ContactMike Cummings or Jackie Marcus617-982-0475 investorrelations@casa-systems.com

