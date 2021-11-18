Casa Systems Accelerates Path To 10G With New Flexible MAC Architecture Solution

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native and physical broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, today announced the availability of its new Flexible MAC Architecture (FMA) solution, opening the door to true virtualization of cable access networks. Casa Systems' new cloud-based FMA solution separates the control and data functions of the network, allowing operators to flexibly deploy network functionality wherever it is needed - at the node, hub site, headend or data center. Customer trials are currently underway with tier one operators in several countries.

As bandwidth consumption continues to grow and requirements for lower service and application latency increase, cable operators are looking for improved agility and scalability in network solutions. The recent release of CableLabs' new FMA specifications allow cable operators to shift key headend functions to the access network edge, expanding network capacity to deliver new, more advanced services that operate more efficiently.

Casa Systems' Flexible MAC Architecture: Interoperable design with powerful advantagesUsing a cloud-first approach, Casa Systems' FMA solution provides full control plane functionality that delivers a new level of interoperability and operational agility for virtual, cloud-native and edge network functions. Casa Systems' innovative end-to-end FMA solution includes next-gen Remote MACPHY Devices (RMDs) managed by Casa Systems' virtual FMA Controller to orchestrate, onboard, manage and scale deployments. The RMD provides an evolutionary path for operators to transition from I-CCAP and Remote PHY to Remote MACPHY as a strategic step towards DOCSIS 4.0 (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification). With the Casa Systems' FMA solution, operators can accelerate their network transformation and deployment of new services with a consistent cloud platform that extends across the network from the data center to the edge.

"FMA is the next generation of HFC architecture and a natural evolution of DOCSIS infrastructure," said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. "We designed our cloud-based FMA solution to provide our customers with incredible flexibility to deploy network functions where and how they choose. Our FMA solution leverages nearly two decades of software expertise and provides seamless integration with legacy infrastructure, further accelerating cable's transformation to next gen cloud-based networks. And I am proud to say that our RMD and FMA solutions are ready to deploy today."

Maximize your entire network with Casa Systems' end-to-end cable solutionsCasa Systems' cable cloud and hardware solutions enable operators to transform the network and unify operations across any network for any application running on any device. Casa Systems offers a full range of proven solutions, including virtual CCAP (vCCAP), FMA and Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solutions, that allow operators to deliver higher speeds and improved quality of service for their subscribers. For more information about Casa Systems' end-to-end portfolio of cable cloud and hardware solutions, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/.

About Casa Systems, Inc. Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today's increasingly personalized world, we create disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com .

