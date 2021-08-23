CAS Group LLC Announces Successful Registration Of Service Mark

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS Group® (aka City and Sea Group LLC), a trusted engineering, urban planning, and program management firm providing services across the US and worldwide, announced that it has received Service Mark...

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS Group® (aka City and Sea Group LLC), a trusted engineering, urban planning, and program management firm providing services across the US and worldwide, announced that it has received Service Mark Registration Number 6,341,746.

The new Service Mark secures CAS Group's position as a provider of services related to planning, engineering design, and construction of infrastructure projects as well as services related to urban planning, community and economic development, transportation, and disaster recovery and resilience projects. The specific consulting services associated with this Service Mark include project management, business feasibility studies, technical due diligence, and risk management, value engineering, and public relations, community relations, and public affairs.

In addition, the company is a certified woman-owned small business and a registered engineering company in multiple states and holds an official USPTO Notice of Publication Confirmation (U.S. Trademark SN 88670553) for its slogan "Coastlines to Skylines".

"CAS Group, although relatively new to the marketplace of Architecture, Engineering, & Construction (AEC) firms, has worked diligently over the past eleven years to develop its strong reputation for tailored and effective solutions to complex projects. There are few small businesses with the capabilities and expertise of CAS Group and few large companies with the responsiveness and personal touch that we can provide. We are proud to be part of a sector that includes companies founded as far back as the 1800's. That's why we felt it was important to secure our Service Mark and our place in the industry," said Jennifer Lindbom, AICP, President and Founder, CAS Group LLC.

Highlights of key services include:

Advisory Services - CAS Group has a unique suite of advisory services for private-sector development, investment, and delivery of high-value infrastructure projects. We offer reliable technical, contractual, and tactical guidance. Since 2010, CAS Group has supported our clients with the delivery of $2 billion of infrastructure.

Urban Planning & Engagement - CAS Group works collaboratively with clients on engagement programs that both meet project objectives and go beyond to deliver perspectives necessary for success. We develop effective messaging, mechanisms, and relationships that build awareness and generate diverse and inclusive participation.

Coastal & Marine Engineering - CAS Group provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, and construction of coastal and waterfront facilities. Our global experts have collectively directed the delivery of over $8 billion of marine infrastructure including shoreline and coastal flood protections, waterfront structures, container terminals, LNG Terminals, onshore and offshore liquid bulk terminals, dry bulk terminals, small craft harbors, dredging and land reclamation works, intakes and outfalls, navigation channels, and pipelines.

Program Management | Construction Management - CAS Group provides scalable PM | CM services that focus on proven processes, people, and procedures for on-time and on-budget infrastructure project delivery. Our lean in-house team provides personalized attention and value-driven, field-tested services. We manage entire programs or support discrete steps of the project cycle as part of a larger team.

ABOUT CAS GROUP Since 2010, CAS Group has been integral to the delivery of over $2 billion worth of infrastructure projects. CAS Group is a trusted engineering, urban planning, and program management firm providing responsive solutions, strategic guidance, and proven tactics to successfully move projects from concept to completion across the US and around the globe. CAS Group is a registered engineering company in TX and FL. The firm is a woman-owned small business certified with the cities of Houston and New York; port authorities of Houston, NY/NJ, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Long Beach; states of TX, NY, CA, FL, LA, and MD; and the federal government.

Media contact: Nataly Blumberg 317154@email4pr.com 516-859-6665

