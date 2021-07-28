Cary Medical Management Announces Patient-Centered Focus To Treat Diabetes

CARY, N.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cary Medical Management (CMM), a leading healthcare IT and physician management service organization (MSO) headquartered in North Carolina (NC), is helping its supported clinics to lead the fight against obesity, type II diabetes and related diseases in the state of North Carolina, and particularly in rural areas. Dr. Alex Tse, a board certified physician with the Obesity Medicine Association practicing at one of the locations, says that reversal of this diagnosis is possible with changes in lifestyle behavior and close physician supervision.

In his first year implementing this program at Generations Family Practice, one of the three clinics in NC managed by CMM, Dr. Tse was able to successfully reverse many patients with type II diabetes diagnosis and improve their outcomes. Reversal of type II diabetes can be defined by a reduction of a patient's HbA1C values to below 6.5 as stated by American Diabetes Association. Dr. Tse was able to reverse diabetes in most cases within three to six months, requiring minimal or no medications.

Ultimately, there is an overwhelming reduction in cost, monitoring costs, but also extending the longevity that follows with improvement of their outcomes. In just less than a year, Dr. Tse has seen over 50 diabetic patients of varying degrees of illness and complications. The compliant patients have seen an average decrease of 21 percent on HbA1c values and eight percent drop in BMI and weight. In many cases, his diabetics patients have been completely taken off the traditional diabetic medications implicating annual savings of over $10,000 per patient. This is by no means a clinical study or trial but begins to provide a glimpse of the immense impact of lifestyle change on diabetic patients.

"Diabetes is a disease that can cause early aging with all the organs. It is one of the few diseases where the outcome can be within the control of a patient and their physician. With a compliant patient this can be done within three to six months without medications and for the disease to go into remission. This is my priority for treatment, to get patients off medicine, leading healthier lives and potentially extending their longevity," said Dr. Tse.

Diabetes is a costly and chronic problem in NC. Every year an estimated 53,000 people in the state are diagnosed with the disease, and about 2.6 million adults live with prediabetes, according to 2020 figures from the American Diabetes Association. Other facts to consider:

Approximately 887,000 people in NC, or 11.3 percent of the adult population, have diagnosed diabetes. 34.6 percent of the adult population in the state have prediabetes with blood glucose levels that are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

Diagnosed diabetes costs an estimated $10.6 billion in North Carolina each year. People with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those who do not have diabetes.

in each year. People with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those who do not have diabetes. NC was ranked 16 th of all 50 states for its diabetes rate in 2019.

"At Generations and CMM, we are really focusing on the underserved, rural areas in NC," says Tse. "We are looking at our clinics in Rocky Mount and Wendell to bring this diabetes treatment approach to patients in those communities."

CMM has been building a comprehensive primary care model that combines clinical expertise and technology to reduce the total cost of care while providing better care outcomes to patients. In addition to its approach to reversing diabetes, CMM leverages new health-tech solutions to support its clinic network to better patient outcomes and significant shared-savings to providers and customers.

CMM was formed in 2019 by physicians, a successful healthcare IT entrepreneur, and a private equity partner. It manages the Generations Family Practice, Rocky Mount Family Medical Center (RMFMC) and RSI Medical . CMM is relentlessly focused on delivering better patient outcomes and significant shared savings to community-based primary care clinics in North Carolina.

About Cary Medical ManagementEstablished in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage their wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure their portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. https://carymso.com/

Press Contact: - April Umminger, Public Relations Specialist 315360@email4pr.com / +1 (703) 340-6716

Clinic Contact: - Clifford Tse, Vice President of Acquisitions 315360@email4pr.com

- Jonathan Fowler, Vice President of Operations 315360@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cary-medical-management-announces-patient-centered-focus-to-treat-diabetes-301342856.html

SOURCE Cary Medical Management