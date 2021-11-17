Today Carvana (CVNA) - Get Carvana Co. Class A Report, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Richmond. The red brick and glass structure stands 12 stories tall with a 43-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area an entirely New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 55,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana Unveils 30th Car Vending Machine in Richmond. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time and money by skipping the dealership and shopping online, and select a day and time convenient for them to pick up their vehicle at the Car Vending Machine. Upon arrival, they will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descending through the brightly lit structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

All 55,000+ vehicles in Carvana's national inventory come with a 7-day return policy; an upgrade to the traditional test drive. Car buyers get to live with the car for a full week to ensure the vehicle fits their needs and lifestyle, whether it's seeing how their newly purchased crossover handles the tight corridors of Richmond's iconic historic district or testing out the cargo space on a trip to the beach for the weekend. The 7-day return policy is also backed by the peace of mind and knowledge that Carvana vehicles pass a rigorous,150-point inspection, have no frame damage, and have never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in just minutes—even without purchasing a vehicle. Additionally, Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like "documentation fees," which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

"Richmond is now home to our 30th Car Vending Machine, one of the tallest we've ever built," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. "This homage to Richmond's distinguished historic district showcases our fun, customer-centric car buying experience and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional customer experiences here for years to come."

The newest Car Vending Machine is the first of its kind in Virginia, and the 30th in the U.S. Additional Car Vending Machines are located in Utah, Nevada, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, California, Michigan and Georgia.

The Richmond Car Vending Machine is located at 2201 Westwood Ave. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana's Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

About Carvana

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (CVNA) - Get Carvana Co. Class A Report mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 55,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

