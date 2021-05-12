Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to Shreveport, its 289th market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is expanding in Louisiana, offering as-soon-as next-day touchless home delivery to Shreveport area residents.

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is expanding in Louisiana, offering as-soon-as next-day touchless home delivery to Shreveport area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade-in, and schedule as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana can save customers valuable time, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, meaning they have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time to ensure the vehicle fits their life; an upgrade to the traditional test-drive. During this period, Shreveport area customers can take the time to see how the vehicle drives during their everyday commute or if it's compact enough for a parking spot downtown.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and prompting Carvana to pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

"We debuted in Louisiana earlier this year and now offering as-soon-as next-day delivery in Shreveport, we continue to grow our footprint in the southeast," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. "We're confident area residents will appreciate the great selection, great prices and great customer service we're known for."

Carvana now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 289 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (CVNA) - Get Report mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

