Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars has debuted in Mississippi, now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Gulfport area residents. Customers can shop through an inventory of more than 30,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in minutes, whether or not they are purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Gulfport area residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

All 30,000+ vehicles in Carvana's national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a seven-day return policy. Living with the vehicle for a week gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, whether it's seeing how your new-to-you ride handles a weekend trip down Mississippi's Gulf Coast, or just a quick run down to the local grocery store.

Carvana customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car ®by skipping the dealership and shopping online. And Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like "documentation fees," which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute. Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

"Debuting in Mississippi today with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Gulfport area residents brings The New Way to Buy a Car ®to a community we're confident will embrace the ease and convenience we offer," said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana."We look forward to continuing to grow our presence in the area and change the way people buy cars in the Magnolia State."

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 286 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (CVNA) - Get Report mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

