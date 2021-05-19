Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, continues its expansion in the Pacific Northwest, now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Yakima area residents.

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, continues its expansion in the Pacific Northwest, now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Yakima area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used cars for sale, secure financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, even without purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana continues Washington expansion, bringing The New Way to Buy a Car® to Yakima area residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car ®by skipping the dealership and shopping online. Carvana never adds hidden, last-minute fees and charges like "documentation fees," and to give customers the peace of mind and time to confirm that their vehicle fits their needs, all 30,000+ vehicles in Carvana's national inventory come with a seven-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test-drive allows customers to live with their vehicle for a whole week, ensuring there's time to see how it fits all the camping gear before a trip up to Mount Rainier, or simply test out how it handles the open road between Yakima's sprawling orchards.

As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

Customers can also trade in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and Carvana can pick the vehicle up and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

"As we continue our debut across the state of Washington, we look forward to being able to offer Yakima residents a great selection of vehicles at great prices," said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. "We believe the community will embrace the ease, transparency, and great customer service that comes with The New Way to Buy a Car®."

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 295 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (CVNA) - Get Report mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

