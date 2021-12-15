Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Lewiston area residents.

Carvana, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Lewiston area residents. Customers can shop more than 55,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in minutes, whether or not they are purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana continues Maine expansion with as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery to Lewiston area residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana saves customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to confirm that their vehicle fits their lifestyle; an upgrade to the traditional test-drive. Lewiston area customers can see how their crossover fits supplies for a picnic at the Auburn Riverwalk or how their newly purchased SUV's cargo room handles the kids' baseball gear.

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, 360-degree photography, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page. Carvana also never charges hidden, bogus fees like "documentation fees," which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

"Bringing Lewiston residents The New Way to Buy a Car ® unlocks a nationwide inventory of great vehicles, at great prices, with great customer service, and the convenience of as-soon-as-next-day delivery," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. "As we grow our footprint in Maine, we're confident customers will embrace the ease and transparency Carvana offers."

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 311 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 55,000 vehicles, finance, trade in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

