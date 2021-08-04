Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars has debuted its 300th market, now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Omaha area residents.

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars has debuted its 300th market, now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Omaha area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005272/en/

Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to its 300th market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers can save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car ®by skipping the dealership and shopping online. As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana vehicles have passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page. Carvana also never adds hidden, last-minute fees and charges like "documentation fees."

Customers can also trade in or sell a vehicle by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answering a few questions, and Carvana can pick the vehicle up and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

All 30,000+ vehicles in Carvana's national inventory come with a seven-day return policy—an upgrade to the traditional test-drive—ensuring customers have time to determine if the vehicle fits their lifestyle. By living with their vehicle for a week, customers experience how their newly purchased crossover handles the bustle of downtown Omaha, or simply hit the open road and test out the highway fuel efficiency on a day trip to Des Moines.

"It feels like not so long ago that we launched our first market and set out to change the way people buy and sell cars," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. "Just nine years later, our debut in Nebraska marks an important milestone for us, as we bring a great selection of cars, at great prices, with great customer service to our 300th market."

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 300 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (CVNA) - Get Report mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005272/en/