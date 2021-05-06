Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to its 287th market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Houma area residents.

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Houma area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

Carvana can save customers valuable time, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. Whether you are checking to see if there is enough cargo space for your weekly grocery store run, or comfortable seating for a weekend trip to New Orleans, it's an upgrade to the traditional test drive.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

"We made our debut in Louisiana earlier this year and are pleased we can continue growing our presence in the Pelican state," said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. "We look forward to bringing The New Way to Buy a Car® to Houma area residents and empowering them to make their next vehicle purchase on their own terms."

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 287 cities across the U.S.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (CVNA) - Get Report mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

