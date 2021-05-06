Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Hammond area residents.

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report, the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Hammond area residents. Customers can shop more than 30,000 used cars for sale, secure financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, even without purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Hammond area residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana can save customers valuable time, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana gives customers a high-definition, 360-degree virtual tour of every vehicle, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are also Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy—an upgrade to the traditional test-drive—ensuring customers have the necessary amount of time to determine if the vehicle fits their lifestyle. By living with their vehicle for a week, customers can do everything from test out their car on a weekend trip to Lake Pontchartrain, or see how your new-to-you ride handles a longer drive down I55 to New Orleans.

"Hammond residents will now be able to choose from thousands of vehicles online, at great prices, and have them delivered to their front door as soon as the next day," said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. "As we extend our presence across Louisiana, we're confident that the Hammond community will embrace the ease, transparency, and exceptional customer service that comes with The New Way to Buy a Car®."

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 288 cities across the U.S.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (CVNA) - Get Report mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

