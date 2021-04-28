Leading online auto retailer Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Crestview area residents. Customers can shop more than 20,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana brings The New Way to Buy a Car® to Crestview, Fla., offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to its 275th market. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, inside and out. Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car's vehicle description page.

Carvana can save customers valuable time and money, allowing them to skip the dealership and shop from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. This upgrade to the traditional test drive means instead of a quick ride around the block, you can take more time to check if there is enough leg room for road trips and cargo space for golf clubs.

"We're continuing our momentum and addressing the demand we've experienced in Florida the last several years," said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. "With every new market, we've discovered that customers have embraced the ease and convenience we offer, and we anticipate Crestview area residents will agree."

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 275 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (CVNA) - Get Report mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

