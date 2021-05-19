Cartus Wins Prestigious Microsoft Supplier Award; Earns Top Rankings On Long-running Relocation Industry Survey

DANBURY, Conn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a Realogy (RLGY) - Get Report company and the leader in global talent mobility, has won Microsoft's Supplier-to-Supplier Collaboration award at the 2021 Microsoft Supplier Program (MSP) Prestige Awards. Cartus was also acknowledged as a Finalist for Microsoft's Supplier of the Year Award.

MSP Prestige Awards recognize suppliers that exemplify the MSP pillars of strategy, priority, agility, and modernization in the arenas of sustainability, accessibility, inclusion, representation, and community contributions. This year's awards were reimagined to align with Microsoft values, while instilling a sense of partnership with MSP's business-critical, diverse, and enterprise suppliers.

As noted by Microsoft Director of Global Mobility, Juan Carlos González:

"COVID-19 created significant challenges in 2020 to all, and our Global Mobility Team was required to lead and provide clarity to thousands of employees, families, and our businesses that were affected by the pandemic. To properly respond and be prepared, we partnered with our relocation supplier, Cartus, which enabled us to effectively navigate these extraordinary times. Cartus' commitment, readiness, and operational excellence allowed us to quickly learn the individual needs of all our employees and their families. This allowed us to offer flexibility and creativity to our employees, so we could properly respond to continual changes in regulations and requirements around the world."

Cartus was recognized as a joint recipient along with Ernst & Young (EY) and KPMG as suppliers forming direct partnerships to strengthen, evolve, and grow. The winners of this award have embraced a growth mindset, kept collaboration at the core of all their efforts, and leveraged each other's knowledge and experience to deliver an exceptional outcome.

Cartus is also excited to announce that it has taken several top honors in the 17 th Annual Relocation Managers' Survey © - International Program Administration and Performance. This long-running survey—administered by Trippel Survey & Research, LLC—offers one of the relocation industry's few apples-to-apples comparisons across nearly every major mobility provider.

Cartus placed first in the following categories:

Overall Satisfaction with RMC: #1 in Net Satisfaction, #1 in Top Block

Country Coverage: #1 in Net Satisfaction, #1 in Highest Average Score, #1 in Top Block

Breadth of Service Provided: #1 in Highest Average Score

In the Technology category, Cartus also earned the highest average score and highest net satisfaction among relocation providers with 10 or more survey responses.

These latest honors continue Cartus' global momentum from Q4 2020, when Cartus APAC won two Gold awards at the HR Vendor of the Year Awards, hosted by Human Resources Online, in the categories of Best Relocation Company and Best Mobility and Orientation Consultancy.

The recent spate of wins also coincides with an impressive run by Cartus parent company, Realogy:

In September 2020 , Realogy was named a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year.

, Realogy was named a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. In February 2021 , Realogy was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 10th consecutive year.

, Realogy was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 10th consecutive year. In April 2021 , Realogy was named one of the 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies in the U.S.

TRACEY RENNIE—VICE PRESIDENT, Global talent mobility, CARTUS

"At Cartus, teamwork is in our culture. One of the ways we deliver value to our clients, and strengthen knowledge within our own organization, is by actively participating in organization-critical projects that drive thought leadership and mobility program design. The Cartus team was honored to collaborate with Microsoft, EY, and KPMG to re-design the Employee Experience, driving a meaningful outcome for Microsoft's transferring employees and their families. We're grateful for the opportunity to make a difference and could not be more honored to be recognized with this important award."

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world.

Innovating ways to optimize, anticipate, and manage the mobility lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our single source of truth platform, MovePro360®, and integrated core/flex solution, Benefits Builder, means we can deliver a holistic client and employee experience throughout the relocation journey.

Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we've helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Get Report, the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses, as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

To find out how our experience, global reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Trevor MacomberDirector, Global Marketing & Communications | Cartus203.205.1201 trevor.macomber@cartus.com

