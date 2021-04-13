Carter's KIDCYCLE logo. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announces the launch of Carter's recycling program, KIDCYCLE™, a first-of-its kind program to recycle baby and children's...

Carter's, Inc. (CRI) - Get Report, the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announces the launch of Carter's recycling program, KIDCYCLE™, a first-of-its kind program to recycle baby and children's clothing nationwide through international recycling leader, TerraCycle®.

Now, as little ones outgrow their clothing and parents update kids' wardrobes, items that would otherwise be discarded can be mailed to TerraCycle and recycled. Carter's aims to make recycling well-loved, lived-in clothing for babies and children both simple and rewarding, with the opportunity to receive Rewarding Moments loyalty points from Carter's.

"At Carter's, we are committed to doing our part to preserve the environment for today's generation of children as well as future generations, which is why we are excited to invite parents to join our sustainability journey," said Antonio Robinson, SVP Corporate Social Responsibility. "KIDCYCLE is an important step toward circularity, which will help reduce the volume of children's clothing going to landfills and find additional uses for the recycled materials."

Recycling children's clothing is simple:

Head to www.TerraCycle.com/carters to sign up for a TerraCycle account.

Next, fill a box with the baby and kids clothes you intend to discard.

Log into your account, download and print your free shipping label.

Seal the box, attach your shipping label and drop it off at a shipping location near you.

After packages are received at TerraCycle, Rewarding Moments members can earn points.

"Children's clothing, especially baby clothes, hold so many memories for parents. It can be difficult to let go of such sentimental items," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "Through their recycling program, Carter's is providing parents with a sustainable option to part with their children's clothes that can no longer be passed on or donated."

All spring long, the program will accept any brand's baby and children's clothing excluding shoes and accessories. Once collected, the clothing is separated by fabric type, shredded, and recycled into materials for another use, such as home insulation and stuffing in workout equipment and furniture.

Beginning April 13, head to www.TerraCycle.com/carters for more information and to get started recycling well-loved baby and kids apparel items. To learn more about TerraCycle, visit www.TerraCycle.com/ en-US/.

About Carter's, Inc.

Carter's, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company's Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter's is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.TerraCycle.com.

