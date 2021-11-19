Carter's, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carter's, Inc. (CRI) - Get Carter's, Inc. Report today approved a 50% increase ($0.20) in the Company's quarterly cash dividend, to $0.60 per share, for payment on December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

"Earlier today, our Board of Directors declared a meaningful increase in Carter's quarterly dividend, fully restoring it to the pre-pandemic level of distribution," said Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This decision was based on the progress Carter's has made this past year serving the needs of families with young children, overcoming historic supply chain disruption, and driving record levels of profitability. Today's announcement also reflects our positive outlook for growth in sales, earnings, and cash flow in the years ahead."

Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates will be at the discretion of the Board based on a number of factors, including business conditions, the Company's financial performance, and other considerations.

