Cart.com Acquires Leading Digital Consultancy DuMont Project To Accelerate DTC Growth Marketing

HOUSTON, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com , the first end-to-end ecommerce software and services provider, today announced the acquisition of DuMont Project, a Los Angeles-based full-service omnichannel growth marketing consultancy trusted by Fortune 50 companies, major apparel, beauty, and consumer electronics sellers, and some of the most iconic global direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands.

This strategic move builds on Cart.com's mission to deliver a fully owned and integrated suite of multichannel commerce solutions under a single umbrella, positioning it as the ideal choice for brands wanting to accelerate ecommerce growth. Cart.com chose DuMont for the consultancy's domain expertise, digital marketing executional experience, and proven record of guiding clients toward performance outcomes.

DuMont has driven growth for over 100 clients, from digitally native brands such as Casper, The Tile App, Hint Water, and Zillow, to omnichannel brands such as Guess, Brooks Brothers, DryBar and Vineyard Vines. With proven digital performance advertising expertise, DuMont has also spearheaded digital transformation efforts for CPG giants including Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, and Shiseido Company.

In the coming months, DuMont will integrate into Cart.com's existing organization while ensuring its clients continue to receive the same high level of services they have come to expect. DuMont's clients will also benefit from Cart.com's powerful technology solutions across the ecommerce value chain, including fulfillment services, marketing automation tools, and a robust ecommerce platform with multi-store, subscription, wholesale, and B2B capabilities out-of-the-box.

The unification of the two companies will support Cart.com's vision of a one-stop solution for growing ecommerce brands under the banner of Ecommerce 2.0. Rather than outdated hub-and-spoke models, which place founders under enormous pressure to manage disjointed third-party services, such ecommerce 2.0 offerings will support and scale with brands as they grow, empowering sellers to realize their potential and thrive to maturity without sacrificing their independence.

"Cart.com and DuMont share the belief that the integration of data, marketing acumen, and technology are critical to enabling brands to scale intelligently. We're committed to addressing the most complex problems high-growth companies face today with a fully integrated solution across the entire ecommerce value chain," said Omair Tariq, CEO and co-founder of Cart.com. "DuMont's experts have mastered the DTC ecommerce playbook, and we are thrilled to welcome this impressive group to our team."

"I am extremely proud of the work and client growth our team at DuMont Project has achieved over the last decade," said founder and President, Dawn Perdew. "We've seen firsthand the pain ecommerce brands experience trying to cobble together solutions that allow them to scale. We are excited to join the team at Cart.com to provide brands with powerful technology and hands-on experienced growth marketing to solve scaling issues and realize sustainable growth." Perdew joins the C-Suite at Cart.com as its Chief Customer Officer.

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to enable the speed, sophistication, and scale needed by growing brands. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere ecommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the ecommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions - including online store software, digital marketing and advertising services, fulfillment services, financial services, and customer service capabilities so brands of any size are able to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world's largest companies.

About DuMont Project

DuMont Project is a DTC growth marketing consultancy comprised of a highly trained and talented team of over 50 growth marketing experts who understand digital that is critical to the customer decision journey, with consumers empowered to choose where they will buy. Core services include: DTC/eCom staffing; integrated media planning and management (including paid search, SEO, shopping-comparison engines, paid social, affiliate, performance partnerships, and display); website conversion optimization-CRO; and data and analysis (including customer file, audience expansion, attribution, media mix modeling) leveraged holistically to drive improved outcomes and accelerate growth.

For more info: Cart.com LinkedIn

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cartcom-acquires-leading-digital-consultancy-dumont-project-to-accelerate-dtc-growth-marketing-301328354.html

SOURCE Cart.com