Carson Tahoe Health Announcing Affiliation With Dr. Sina Rajamand, Neurosurgeon

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sina Rajamand, DO, Neurosurgeon from Battle Born Brain & Spine (BBBS). One of Carson Tahoe's major goals is to provide wide-ranging specialty services for the community, bringing better healthcare home. With this affiliation, Dr. Rajamand will be able to work more closely with the organization to provide advanced neurosurgery at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

"Neurosurgery is a service we have been looking at expanding for years," says Dr. Allen Fink, Carson Tahoe VP and Chief Medical Officer. "Our new affiliation with Dr. Rajamand allows us to provide more complex brain and spine surgeries at our hospital, so we don't have to transfer patients far away from home."

For the first time ever, Carson Tahoe Health can serve its patients in need of vital neurosurgical procedures such as complex spine surgery, reconstruction, treatment for spine tumors, brain bleeds, head injuries, and advanced stroke care, among others. Dr. Rajamand, serving as CTH Medical Director of Neurological Services, will be leading this program to ensure greater continuity of care for our patients.

With advanced medical training from Columbia University, Midwestern University, and the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Dr. Rajamand is uniquely equipped to perform a wide variety of neurosurgical procedures.

"I'm happy to partner with Carson Tahoe in providing the greater Carson City area with a full spectrum of neurosurgical options," says Dr. Rajamand. "Our patients will now have the ability to be treated locally for these complicated, often emergency, services, and I'm excited to lead this effort."

Battle Born Brain & Spine, in affiliation with Carson Tahoe Health, is located at 1525 Vista Ln, Ste 100 in North Carson City. For more information, please call (775) 445-6622 or visit CarsonTahoe.com/Neurosurgery or BattleBornBrainandSpine.com.

About Carson Tahoe Health As a local, not-for-profit healthcare system, Carson Tahoe Health has been part of our community since 1949. We have 240 licensed acute care beds and serve a thriving community of over 250,000. Carson Tahoe Health, an Affiliate of University of Utah Health, consists of two hospitals, two urgent cares, an emergent care center, outpatient services, and a provider network with locations across the region. Our medical campus features our 'flagship', Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, which was voted #1 hospital in Nevada by US World & Report. We were the first baby-friendly designated hospital in Nevada and have been certified as a primary stroke center. The freestanding Carson Tahoe Cancer Center, an affiliate of Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah is located on the medical campus and provides comprehensive cancer services from diagnosis and treatment to recovery and support. To learn more about Carson Tahoe Health, go to www.CarsonTahoe.com .

