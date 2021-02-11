Carson Partners Welcomes Lane Brothers & Co. To Network

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Brothers & Co., a wealth management firm with offices in Prescott and Scottsdale, Arizona, with $110 million in client assets under management, has announced its decision to join the Carson Partners network.

The firm is led by Senior Wealth Advisor, Kevin P. Lane, who founded Lane Brothers & Co. in 1990, making the firm one of the pioneers of the movement away from Wall Street wirehouses and toward a fee-based, Investment counsel business model.

He began his career with PaineWebber but left after a decade to provide fee-based, objective investment counsel to individuals, corporations, pension and profit-sharing plans, non-profit organizations, individual retirement plans and trust accounts. He and his team provide conservative portfolio management with a focus on long-term investing as well as comprehensive personal financial planning.

"I came to the conclusion a long time ago that acting as an independent RIA has the ability to provide more value to clients than a wirehouse advisor may be able to offer. But in today's highly competitive and rapidly changing environment, we believe there are significant benefits to our clients in affiliating with a much larger partner," said Kevin Lane."

"By joining Carson Partners Kevin and his team now have access to superior technology, resources, tools, and the Carson culture without giving up ownership of the business," explained Aaron Schaben, President of Carson Group. "We look forward to working with Lane Brothers for many years to come as they chart their own path for continued growth and succession planning."

"On our own we would not have been able to add the technology, the resources or the services that Carson Partners offers," Lane continued. "This move positions us much better for attracting NextGen advisors as we continue our growth trajectory."

Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies and currently serves more than 36,000 families through more than 130 partner locations across the country.

About CarsonCarson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms - and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

