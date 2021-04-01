Carson Partner Kuhlmann Associates Financial Rebrands To Carson Wealth

NAPA, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuhlmann Associates Financial, a wealth management firm that has been part of the Carson Partners network since 2016, today announced their decision to affiliate with Carson Wealth.

NAPA, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuhlmann Associates Financial, a wealth management firm that has been part of the Carson Partners network since 2016, today announced their decision to affiliate with Carson Wealth. Founder and CEO, Wealth Advisor Kent Kuhlmann, who has streamlined his business with the support and services powering the partnership network, now looks forward to putting the Carson Wealth brand power to work expanding his book of business in the Napa Valley area.

Kuhlmann and his team serve affluent families, business owners, executives and institutions, and currently manage over $100 million in assets for families in 32 states.

Kuhlmann said, "Our mission is to be trusted financial life counselors and family advisors, promoting financial literacy and guiding clients through life's transitions. Having been through my fair share of ups and downs, personally and professionally, I know the importance of having a trusted partner—and that partner has been Ron Carson and his team for a very long time. I look forward to taking the next step and building the Carson Wealth brand in the Napa Valley area."

Kuhlmann will maintain active majority ownership in his firm and will remain as the strategic decision-maker for all business decisions and operations in the Napa office. He graduated from San Diego State University and started his career in the financial services industry in 1982 with Western Financial Planning in Solana Beach, California. He is a graduate of Leadership Napa Valley, a nonprofit leadership emersion program sponsored by the city's mayor and Chamber of Commerce.

Kuhlmann added, "My goal of coming to Carson Partners was to jettison the responsibilities as a business owner that took time away from helping clients. I feel I've accomplished that goal and can now help even more families under the Carson Wealth brand."

"Kent has built a wonderful practice in Napa and is really skilled at getting into the trenches with his clients," said Paul West, CFP®, CAP®, Managing Partner of Carson Wealth. "He is a passionate, strategic advisor leader, and we are proud that he will be taking the Carson Wealth brand forward alongside us."

Carson currently manages approximately $16 billion in assets and serves more than 36,000 families through its advisory network, including 26 Carson Wealth offices.

About Carson Wealth Founded in 1983, Carson Wealth has grown to become a Barron's Hall of Fame firm, serving clients through holistic financial planning, disciplined investment strategies and proactive, personal service.

Carson Wealth is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with the mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsonwealth.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

