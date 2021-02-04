CarSaver To Help Power Nissan@Home Platform

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSaver, the leading provider of automotive e-commerce solutions, has been selected by Nissan to power Nissan@Home, a new online shopping platform. After a successful pilot program with seven dealers, Nissan selected CarSaver's industry-leading e-commerce platform to support components of a new end-to-end online buying experience for customers, from first click to home delivery.

While e-commerce has become the norm for all manner of goods—books, travel, groceries, electronics—auto sales often still require a visit to the dealership to complete the transaction. Nine out of 10 customers already shop for cars online, but despite weeks of research, the average buyer spends 5+ hours in the showroom.

To provide customers with a seamless online experience, the Nissan@Home purchasing experience integrates CarSaver's industry leading features like:

End-to-end online purchase of new, certified pre-owned and used vehicle inventory

VIN specific pricing and payments

Real-time, OEM direct rebates and incentives

AI enabled deal structuring

Captive and retail lender loan and lease integration

eF&I

eContracting

Guaranteed online trade-ins

Vehicle delivery management software

"We're a progressive dealer, so we've demoed every digital retailing tool that's out there and ultimately, when I participated in the Nissan@Home pilot, I knew that this e-commerce platform was going to be the leader in the industry," said Eric Frehsee, President, Tamaroff Nissan and Jeffrey Nissan. "The ease of using Nissan@Home, and the customization of being able to sign in to your own portal and choose your own payments, run your own credit score, appraise your own trade-in, all in real-time and all with live transactional data is what sets the platform apart. The real benefit of the tool is to the consumer."

"Nissan@Home changes the customer buying and ownership experience and helps to deliver contactless commerce," said Jack Jackintelle, Chief Operating Officer, Coral Springs Nissan. "I can see why JD Power ranked this ecommerce platform the best for OEMs, because it has everything we need and it's really easy to use."

"Shopping for a vehicle with CarSaver's tools is like ordering a pizza, but more fun. It's easier for both the customer and the dealers, and it saves everyone a lot of time and money," said Chad Collier, CEO of CarSaver. "We're thrilled to work with Nissan to lead the way into the future of automotive ecommerce."

ABOUT CARSAVERCarSaver is the leading provider of automotive ecommerce solutions. CarSaver's end-to-end digital retail platform automates the entire online buying process, from the first click to home delivery. CarSaver is the first and only enterprise platform that makes it easy to buy, finance, lease, insure, maintain and sell all the top brands of new and used vehicles online.

CarSaver's e-commerce platform is being utilized by car companies, dealers and trusted brands, like SHOP.COM and Walmart, to help their customers save time and money when buying new and used cars.

