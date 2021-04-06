Carrus Allied Health Training Division, CareerStep, Wins EdTech Award For Best Professional Skills Solution

LEHI, Utah, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrus , one of the nation's most trusted online healthcare training and professional development providers, today announced its Allied Health training division, CareerStep , was named a winner in The EdTech Awards 2021 Professional Skills Solution category. Finalists and winners were announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors.

"Our focus and drive come from offering meaningful learning experiences that help people improve their lives through education and prepare to work in healthcare," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to develop and offer innovative, cutting-edge training for our current and future learners."

Celebrating its 11 th year, the US-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech - and those who soon will be.

"The worldwide pandemic put education and training to the test, but remote learning and working—in many unexpected ways—ultimately brought us closer," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program. "Trying times revealed strengths and capabilities of people, and workability of products. Leaders and innovators with their tools and techniques worked hard to keep the learning world connected to knowledge and each other. As so many have shown, nothing can stop the human spirit—and we continue to move forward."

The EdTech Awards recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. This year's finalists and winners are listed at https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/.

ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDSEdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products, and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

ABOUT CARRUSCarrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In 25+ years, Carrus through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions has trained over 140,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and trained over 100,000 healthcare professionals.

More information can be found at carruslearn.com or 844-854-1160.

CONTACT: Becky Frost pr@carruslearn.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrus-allied-health-training-division-careerstep-wins-edtech-award-for-best-professional-skills-solution-301262972.html

SOURCE Carrus