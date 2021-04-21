CarrierHQ Launches Award-Winning Motor Carrier Insurance Offering In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarrierHQ, a rapidly growing Indianapolis-based insurtech company, today announced the launch of its award-winning action-based insurance program in its home state of Indiana. Indiana serves as the "Crossroads of America" and accounts for a significant number of carriers with 1-20 trucks that could benefit from this revolutionary new program. With the addition of Indiana, CarrierHQ is now available in 37 states.

CarrierHQ partnered with Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm, to develop an action-based monthly motor carrier insurance program. The program is offered exclusively through CarrierHQ's online platform ( www.carrierhq.com) that provides industry-leading products and services to help small carriers lower their costs, increase their cash flow, and grow their business.

Last month, Aon - CarrierHQ received Celent's industry-leading 2021 Model Insurer Award for Data, Analytics, and AI award for their Small Fleet Advantage product. Small Fleet Advantage is the trucking industry's first and only commercial trucking insurance program to support 100% online quoting, buying, and binding of policies that offer monthly in-term adjustments based on driving data from electronic logging devices ("ELDs"). This program gives carriers with 1-20 trucks control of their insurance costs in-term.

"This service offering has long been missing from the industry. Not only are we bringing a new attractive insurance solution to fleets in Indiana, but we're also transforming its delivery - no money down options, instant quotes, and hassle-free online enrollment designed for a mobile workforce. This offering provides an advantage to the largest segment of the motor carrier market, carriers with 1-20 trucks, by giving them direct control of their insurance costs," said Brion St Amour, COO, CarrierHQ. "This launch is particularly important to us as it brings our award-winning program to Indiana motor carriers to help them grow their businesses and creates a strong incentive for motor carriers to operate safely on Indiana's roads and highways. We look forward to scaling our business and growing our offerings out of our Indianapolis headquarters!"

