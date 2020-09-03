Carrier CEO And CFO To Participate In 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) - Get Report President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Gitlin and Chief Financial Officer Tim McLevish will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. Since our founding, we've led in creating solutions that matter for people and our planet. Today, our portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic that offer innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies to help make the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

