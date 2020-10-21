Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors on October 21, 2020 declared the quarterly dividend of 8.75¢ per share payable on December 1, 2020 to common share record holders as of November 9, 2020.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 180 funeral homes in 27 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

