Carrefour Chooses SurveyMonkey's CX Solution GetFeedback To Optimize Its Customer Experience At Scale

GetFeedback's multi-channel agile CX solution will enable the retail giant to effectively leverage customer feedback and improve the online shopping experience for hundreds of millions of customers around the world

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (SVMK) - Get Report, a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Carrefour Group has selected GetFeedback to strengthen its customer experience (CX) program in the countries where it operates across the globe. GetFeedback combines the power of Usabilla and GetFeedback, which SurveyMonkey acquired in 2019.

Building an agile CX program enables organizations to identify friction points in the customer journey, iterate quickly, and deliver meaningful experiences that enhance customer satisfaction and retention. GetFeedback is extremely easy to deploy and use, which allows organizations to seamlessly capture actionable, in-the-moment feedback and quickly resolve customer concerns.

"Supermarkets have always been foundational to communities around the world. The global pandemic has only made them more essential," said Craig Shull, senior vice president and general manager of the GetFeedback platform at SurveyMonkey. "We are proud to help the Carrefour Group further invest in their customers' online shopping experiences, which are more critical now than ever before and will only continue to be so as the world increasingly adopts a digital-first mindset."

Carrefour joins organizations like Orange, Accor, Intermarché, PSA, TF1, France Télévisions, which also leverage GetFeedback to set up their CX program to quickly understand and act on customer insights. In addition to a deep Salesforce integration and advanced email capabilities, GetFeedback brings together two agile solutions that allow you to collect feedback on different digital channels without hampering the buying experience or impacting conversion rates. GetFeedback is now available to customers through getfeedback.com .

About SurveyMonkeySurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company's platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey's products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​ and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Media Contact: pr@surveymonkey.com