Carr's Hill Partners Announces New Additions To Executive Advisory Board And Investment Team

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr's Hill Capital Partners Management, LP ("Carr's Hill Partners" or "CHP"), a private equity firm focused on the industrial technology & services sectors, today announced the appointment of Steve Nathanson to its Executive Advisory Board and the addition of Michael Gude to the investment team.

Mr. Nathanson will assist Carr's Hill in evaluating investment opportunities across its targeted industries while also supporting portfolio company oversight and other strategic initiatives.

"Steve's rare combination of technical engineering experience & proven managerial capabilities, combined with his strategic mind as an investor, brings significant value to CHP. His strong and deep relationships across the industrial sector were instrumental to the success of our first investment in Gates Fuel Services," said H. David de Laureal, Managing Partner of Carr's Hill Partners. "Throughout his career, Steve has demonstrated sharp competitive intuition, an ability to manage large organizations and develop long-lasting relationships industry-wide. We have known Steve for a long time and are thrilled to team up with him again as we continue to expand the portfolio."

Mr. Nathanson is Managing Director of Nathanson Energy, focusing on investments in downstream refinery unit operations, marine transportation, specialty chemicals, among other sectors. Before returning to Nathanson Energy, Steve served as CEO of Bernhard Energy Services, LLC, one of the largest privately-owned engineering, mechanical and electrical contractors in the U.S. and an innovator in distributed micro-grid energy capabilities. Previously, Mr. Nathanson led Genesis Energy, LP as its President and Chief Operating Officer until his retirement in 2013. During his tenure, he grew the company from a fragmented $800 million asset portfolio to a $6 billion, NYSE-listed master limited partnership. Mr. Nathanson joined Genesis in conjunction with its 2007 acquisition of TDC, LLC, a refinery services company he co-founded.

Mr. Gude joins as Associate on the investment team, responsible for evaluating investment opportunities, performing transaction due diligence, and supporting the growth of portfolio investments. Prior to joining CHP, Mr. Gude completed a two-year investment banking program with Capital One where he rotated through their workout, leveraged lending, and derivatives groups.

Carr's Hill Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm providing capital and expertise to industrial technology & services companies. Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Carr's Hill invests throughout North America with a focus in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. We aim to provide much more than capital, bringing operational resources to help our management partners develop into market leaders and create a foundation for exceptional growth. For more information, visit: www.carrshillpartners.com

Travis Rachal, Head of Business Development(504) 334-8754

