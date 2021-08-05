Carr, Riggs & Ingram Prepares To Host Free CPE-Eligible Webinar For Government Entities

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a free webinar entitled "What's New from GASB: An Update on the Latest Standards," featuring CRI partners Alan "A.J." Bowers, Jr. and Tina Stewart. The two-hour live event will begin at 10:00 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

This CPE-eligible webinar will cover technical requirements associated with the latest guidance and standards updates for GASB. Presenters will address the latest information relating to GASB standards, the technical requirements of recently effective (and soon-to-be effective) standards, and practical implementation guidance and tips. Participants should expect a discussion of common pitfalls to avoid as well as an "office hours" Q&A portion where a panel of advisors will address question submissions during the broadcast. Attendees are eligible for two hours of CPE credit. Please click here to register for this event.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing629.208.7705 chunt@cricpa.com

Related Images

carr-riggs-ingram-llc.png Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carr-riggs--ingram-prepares-to-host-free-cpe-eligible-webinar-for-government-entities-301349250.html

SOURCE Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC