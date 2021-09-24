Carpets And Rugs Market To Record Incremental Growth Of $ 5.03 Bn During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpets and rugs market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, and competitive landscape and comprehensive analysis of different market segments.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpets and rugs market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, and competitive landscape and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The carpets and rugs market is poised to grow by $ 5.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2.59% during the forecast period.

All major aspects, including detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications, are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analysis is focused to help businesses make better decisions.

Top Key players of Carpets And Rugs Market:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Interface Inc.

Milliken and Company

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Oriental Weavers Group

Tai Ping

Tarkett Group

The Dixie Group Inc.

Victoria Plc

The carpets and rugs market will be impeded by intense competition from LVTs. However, growth in the number of residential and commercial construction activities will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Carpets And Rugs Market Segmentation:

Carpets And Rugs Market Split by End-user

Residential



Commercial

Carpets And Rugs Market Split by Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The regional distribution of the carpets and rugs market is considered for analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market during 2021-2025. The carpets and rugs market research report sheds light on foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global carpets and rugs industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global carpets and rugs industry in 2025?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global carpets and rugs industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global carpets and rugs market?

The carpets and rugs market research report presents critical information and factual data about the carpets and rugs industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the carpets and rugs market study.

The product range of the carpets and rugs industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the carpets and rugs market research report, and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Identify growth strategies across markets

Track competitor gains and losses in market share

Know the financial performance of competitors with better insight

The carpets and rugs market research report analyzes various key segments based on end-user and geography. The regional distribution of the carpets and rugs market across the globe is considered for analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the carpets and rugs market during 2021-2025.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

