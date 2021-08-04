CarParts.com Carries McDowell And No. 34 Team Into Month Of August

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team, CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) - Get Report (" CarParts.com") kicks off their first of three primary races in the month of August, leading Michael McDowell into the NASCAR Playoffs in September. CarParts.com will be the primary partner this Sunday at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International road course with ZF Aftermarket and the TRW brand serving as the major associate partner.

CarParts.com offers an easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly shopping platform, connecting drivers with the parts they need to get from point A to point B with confidence. The company has delivered over 50 million parts across America and recently announced plans to open its sixth distribution center in Jacksonville as part of its overall goal to get closer to customers. CarParts.com is proud to count the 2021 Daytona 500 champion as a loyal customer as well as a close partner.

TRW is one of the largest global brake pad manufacturers in the independent aftermarket and follows the pillars of ZF Aftermarket's standards of safety, engineering excellence, innovation, partnership, and perfectly tailored product lines. With over 100 years of experience, TRW ensures all brake components are optimally matched to their respective passenger cars and meet the quality of each vehicle's original equipment.

"This is an important month in our race schedule as we prepare for the playoffs," said McDowell. " CarParts.com is stepping up this month to partner with us for three of our next four races and we know we have some great opportunities for them. Watkins Glen is a track where we know we can run well at and get us back headed in the right direction. I'm looking forward to getting back on the track this weekend with CarParts.com and TRW."

McDowell will head to Watkins Glen with five consecutive finishes in the top-20, dating back to 2015. He's made 11 previous starts at the track with a best finish of 12 th.

Sunday's 90-lap race will be televised live on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

For more information about CarParts.com, visit www.carparts.com. For more information about TRW, visit www.trwaftermarket.com/itsaboutthepart.

About CarParts.comWith over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (PRTS) - Get Report is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Front Row MotorsportsFront Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team- from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

