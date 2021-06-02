Carolinas AGC Wins SCSAE Best In The Business Award

COLUMBIA, S.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce they received a Marketing/Public Relations Program Best in the Business Award from the South Carolina Society of Association Executives (SCSAE). SCSAE honored Carolinas AGC for its recent Women in Construction Marketing Campaign.

The category was for "any new, unique or creative way that your association marketed an association product, program or event and could include print, advertising, social media, web, and email marketing." The judging was based on content, writing, design, layout, photography, and illustrations.

In producing this marketing campaign, Carolinas AGC's goal was to celebrate women in construction and promote the industry as a fulfilling, sustainable career option with excellent earning potential. Carolinas AGC used a combination of both traditional and nontraditional marketing channels, striking images with bold color and content, and local industry leaders to achieve its goal.

The campaign consisted of a podcast series featuring Nora Spencer of Hope Renovations, Susie Lewis of Beam Construction, Pat Rodgers of Rodgers, and Nish Evans of Lennox and Grae Construction who engaged in frank discussions regarding the contributions women make to the industry while also highlighting the opportunities construction offers women. Additionally, the campaign featured inspiring quotes and photos on social media from women members Cathryn Poplin of Mashburn Construction, Lasenta Lewis-Ellis of Lee Construction Group, LLC, Lindsay Smith of Palmetto Corp, Lynn Hansen of Crowder Constructors, and Traci Strickland of Hardhat Workforce Solutions. These women are not only skilled at what they do for their companies and the industry but are excellent role models for women currently in the industry and women who may want to join the field, as well as young girls considering a career in construction. Finally, the campaign highlighted a series of ads from our Build Your Career workforce development program that highlight the many available opportunities in the industry where women can use their unique skills and be just as effective as men. These ads featured diverse images of women and girls in nontraditional roles.

The impact and success of the campaign was made possible by the women who contributed to it and the intentional bold imagery and content produced by Carolinas AGC staff.

View the CAGC Women in Construction Week Campaign.

