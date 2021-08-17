Carolinas AGC Announces 2020 Safety Award Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 CAGC Safety Awards. The award categories include Presidential (no lost time accidents), Merit (75% below the national average for the category of construction preformed) and Achievement (below the national average for construction performed). Each firm that entered the program received a score card detailing how their company compared to other entries from Carolinas AGC and nationally. In addition to award certificates provided by CAGC for 2019 achievements, member firms that participated in the program for at least three consecutive years also received a certificate from AGC of America. Carolinas AGC congratulates the following firms for their excellent record and commitment to safety:

Presidential WinnersBenson Construction Inc.Bordeaux Construction Co.B.R.S Inc.Carmel ContractorsChoate Construction Co.Century ContractorsCT Wilson Construction Co., Inc.Group III Mgt Inc.Heyworth Plumbing CompanyH&M ConstructorsHood Construction Co.J.L. Construction Co., Inc.Langston Construction Co.Monteith Construction CorpMuller CorporationMuter Construction LLCNew Atlantic Contracting, Inc.O.C. Mitchell Jr, Inc.Pinnix Inc.Resolute Building Co.Romeo Guest AssociatesSkanska USA Building Inc.TA Loving Company Wayne BrothersWright Brothers Construction Co.Young & McQueen Grading Co.

Achievement WinnersBalfour Beatty InfrastructureBlythe Development Co.Branch Civil, Inc.Precision Walls, Inc.

For more information contact Jacob Garmon, CAGC Director of Safety, Suppliers & Sponsorships, at jgarmon@carolinasagc.org or 704-372-1450 ext. 5213.

About Carolinas AGC Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of contractors and construction-related firms that perform work in North Carolina and South Carolina. CAGC is a chapter of the AGC of America (AGC) and the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). Our members are both small and large general contractors, specialty contractors, material/equipment suppliers, and service providers.

