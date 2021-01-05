Carolina Retreats Purchases Iconic Manteo Inn

SURF CITY, N.C., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Retreats, a specialty lodging and vacation rental management company based in Surf City, North Carolina, announced the recent purchase of The Tranquil House Inn. The inn will become part of Carolina Retreats' family of brands, which also includes Carolina Retreats Vacation Rentals, Topsail Realty Vacations, the Loggerhead Inn on Topsail Island, and The Beach House @ Oak Island.

Built in 1988 by developer Ray Hollowell and owned and operated for the past 27 years by The Tranquility Company and the Just family, The Tranquil House Inn is located in one of the most iconic locations in historic Manteo. Overlooking Manteo's historic waterfront, the inn offers unobstructed direct marina views of Shallowbag Bay. The Tranquil House Inn offers 25 quaint and spacious king and queen rooms and is a 2-minute walk from Roanoke Island Festival Park, 4 miles from the North Carolina Aquarium, and within walking distance of all the world-class dining and shopping options of downtown Manteo. Carolina Retreats plans to make improvements to the overall property over time, with room upgrades and a future announcement of plans for the former 1587 restaurant space.

According to Mike Harrington, CEO & Owner of Carolina Retreats, "The Tranquil House Inn is truly one of the most iconic boutique properties on the Outer Banks. As a hospitality management provider, we felt this opportunity was just too good to pass up. It fits a niche within our company, which is offering both traditional vacation rental homes on a mostly weekly basis, and smaller, historically significant beach motel and inn properties for shorter stays and smaller traveling parties. It benefits both our guests and property owner partners in the long run, as we can reach more potential travelers that might not be thinking of renting an entire home just yet, and hopefully appeal to the next generation vacation rental guests by offering a consistent brand experience regardless of the property type they choose."

To learn more visit www.TranquilHouseInn.com . Read more about the acquisition: Click Here.

About Carolina Retreats

Carolina Retreats is a specialty lodging and vacation rental management company headquartered in Surf City, North Carolina. Carolina Retreats owns, operates, and provides third-party management services for high-end single family vacation rental homes, and intimate, limited-edition hotels and inns throughout the coastal regions of North Carolina. To learn more about Carolina Retreats, visit www.CarolinaRetreats.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carolina-retreats-purchases-iconic-manteo-inn-301201445.html

SOURCE Carolina Retreats Vacation Group