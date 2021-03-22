Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. Engages The Veterinary Market By Offering The Seamaty Veterinary Automated Chemistry Analyzer

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. now offers the Seamaty SMT-120V Veterinary Automated Biochemistry Analyzer. Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. has provided products for over 25 years to service the various needs of clinical laboratories by providing affordable, high-quality laboratory equipment and reagents. Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. has partnered with Seamaty to market and provide the SMT-120V Veterinary Automated Biochemistry Analyzer to service and support the veterinary market, particularly mobile veterinary labs.

SMT-120V is a veterinary fully automatic biochemistry analyzer that covers the analysis of biochemistry, coagulation, blood gas, electrolyte, and some immune items (c-CRP, f-SAA). The SMT-120V can test up to 35 parameters at one time with precision reference laboratory quality results. The analyzer contains built-in centrifuge, QR code, and Intelligent Quality Control. Test results will be printed automatically after 12 minutes. With an easy 3-step operation, the SMT-120V aids veterinarians in making decisions rapidly. Injecting a sample, inserting reagent disc and printed results coupled with an upgraded android system makes the SMT-120V more user-friendly. A durable aluminum alloy casing makes the analyzer more portable and more convenient for all veterinary laboratories.

SMT-120V is a completely new chemistry, electrolyte, immunoassay, and coagulation analyzer for animal health diagnosis producing accurate reference laboratory quality results. The 191 x 213 x 220mm analyzer was designed to be portable and have a small footprint, ensuring that it can be used anywhere at any time. No maintenance consumables, such as tubing, pumps or valves required, which saves on time and maintenance expenses. Dilution, centrifugation, quality control and test results print automatically as steps during the sample analysis process. With an easy user interface and state-of-the-art technology, the SMT-120V Veterinary Automated Biochemistry Analyzer is an excellent fit for any veterinary practice engaging in animal diagnosis.

With this recent addition, Phil Shugart, CEO of Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp., remarked that, "Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. is known for its chemistry analyzers and reagents for over 25 years in the human market. We recognized the need for cost-effective options in the veterinary market. Therefore, we are pleased to bring Seamaty's SMT-120V Veterinary Automated Biochemistry Analyzer to market in order to better serve our veterinary clients."

About Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) is an FDA registered manufacturer, re-packager, re-labeler and value-added reseller of chemistry systems and reagents, as well as COVID-19 tests and supplies. CLC helps clinical laboratories of all sizes reduce chemistry analyzer and reagent costs, while also receiving accurate and timely results. The company has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing various testing products and supplies to market under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization. For more information, visit carolinachemistries.com or email contactsales@carolinachemistries.com.

