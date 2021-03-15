Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. Becomes Value-Added Distributor For Mindray North America Hematology Systems

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. announces its value-added distributorship for Mindray North America Hematology Systems. Mindray, a leading global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices, provides solutions in three core businesses: Patient Monitoring and Life Support, Medical Imaging, and In-Vitro Diagnostics.

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. has provided products for over 25 years to service the various needs of clinical laboratories by providing affordable, high-quality laboratory equipment and reagents. Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. has joined forces with Mindray North America to market and provide installation and service support for the Hematology 3- and 5-part differential analyzers for physician offices, reference, and hospital laboratories. Efficient, reliable, and easy-to-use, Mindray Hematology Analyzers deliver high productivity, better accuracy, and improved patient care without compromising laboratory budgets.

The BC-3600 is a three-part differential hematology analyzer featuring a closed tube sampling via a single push button. A built-in large 10.4-inch color touchscreen allows maximum visibility. The analyzer processes up to 60 samples per hour and stores up to 40,000 results with histograms. The barcode reader and optional LIS connectivity enable seamless sample data transmission. Nearly all scheduled maintenance procedures are automated by touch buttons. Complete with an intuitive operation system, convenient data communication interface, and excellent performance, the BC-3600 is a system solution for satellite labs and clinics.

The BC-5390 is a five-part differential hematology analyzer. It comes with a built-in autoloader of 40-sample capacity and single closed tube sample mode. The analyzer processes up to 60 samples per hour and stores up to 100,000 results. The intuitive software enhances workflow efficiency and provides operators with a pleasant user experience. The BC-5390 Auto Hematology Analyzer provides rapid and reliable CBC+Diff tests from just 33uL of blood. Utilizing three mainstream technologies: laser scatter, ­flow cytometry and chemical dye, the BC-5390 can provide an accurate differential readout. With windows-based software, you can easily perform routine tests, manage patient results, set up auto-cleaning and connect with a Laboratory Information System.

About Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp. (CLC) is an authorized manufacturer, re-packager, re-labeler and value-added distributor of chemistry systems and reagents, as well as COVID-19 testing supplies. CLC helps clinical laboratories of all sizes reduce chemistry analyzer and reagent costs, while also receiving accurate and timely results. The company has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by bringing several PCR and antibody tests to market under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization. For more information, visit carolinachemistries.com or email contactsales@carolinachemistries.com .

