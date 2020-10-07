Carole Baskin Joins Robert Rich Lll This Friday On "What The Freight?!"

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carole Baskin, big-cat rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, will be joining ROAR Logistics CEO, Robert Rich III, this Friday on "What the Freight?!"

Carole Baskin is best known for being featured in the 2020 Netflix documentary series Tiger King and most recently as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

"Ever since we started doing our show, Tiger King has been a topic of conversation," said Bob Rich, CEO of ROAR Logistics. "We never thought that we would have Carole on as a guest, but the timing worked out just right and we couldn't be more excited."

Bob Rich and Carole Baskin will discuss wildlife conservation, animal rights activism, her television popularity, and much more!

You can catch "What the Freight?!" this Friday, October 9th at 12:00PM EST at Facebook.com/roarlogistics

https://www.roarlogistics.com/ info@roarlogistics.com facebook.com/roarlogistics

About Carole Baskin:

Carole Baskin is the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue. She runs a real estate business and manages 100+ volunteers and interns from around the world and 10 staff and contractors. She has run this Tampa based nonprofit since 1992 and has garnered international attention to the plight of captive big cats on CNN, Animal Planet, Discovery, U.S. News & World Report, People Magazine, The Today Show, Sports llustrated, Netflix, Wondery, all of the local media outlets and many more national and international programs. She is the host of the Cat Chat Show, a live interview with cat experts from around the world.

About ROAR Logistics:

Founded in 2003, ROAR Logistics entered the transportation industry as an upstart intermodal Marketing Company (MC), approaching an old industry with a fresh, innovative attitude. Pioneering a much-needed transformation in transportation services, Founder & President, Bob Rich , set out with two Associates and a vision to change the logistics landscape - placing shippers at the forefront of its mission to build a "World Class" logistics company.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carole-baskin-joins-robert-rich-lll-this-friday-on-what-the-freight-301148123.html

SOURCE ROAR Logistics, Inc.