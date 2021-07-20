Carole A. Feuerman Exhibiting At Galleria D'Arte Moderna In Rome

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ninth edition of the exhibition project "From La Biennale di Venezia & Open to Rome. International Perspectives" presents Carole A. Feuerman's sculptures for the first time in Rome.

The initiative is promoted by Roma Culture, Capitoline Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, in collaboration with PDG Arte Communications, in partnership with Bel-Air Fine Art - Contemporary Art Galleries, curated by Paolo De Grandis and Carlotta Scarpa. It is presented under the patronage of the Embassy of the United States of America in Italy, with museum services by Zètema Progetto Cultura.

Feuerman is internationally recognized as one of the leading exponents of American sculpture and one of the most renowned hyperrealist sculptors in the world, with a career spanning more than four decades. She is "the queen of super-realism," as defined by art historian John Spike. She creates life-size and table-top works in bronze, resin, and marble, and is best known for her large-scale, figurative pieces depicting female swimmers.

Feuerman will present sculptures characterized by her best-known style in painted resin and some more recent works in bronze and gold leaf. The subjects that are dear to the artist and that have marked her expressive path since the 1980s are swimmers, bathers, and athletic figures. These are portrayed in the act of greatest physical tension, up to the latest tributes to the great classics such as "The Thinker," perfectly set in parallel with the ancient 18th-century monastery that currently houses the Galleria d'Arte Moderna exhibition spaces.

Feuerman's swimmers, in their contemporary grace and perfection, borrow the power of beauty from the past and preserve the proportion of great classical sculpture. 'Bibi on the Ball' and 'Monumental Brooke with Beach Ball' are empathic works of sensitive aesthetic immediacy that bring us closer and trigger a direct dialogue with their viewers. In contrast, the burnished bronze works of renewed material vigor are distinguished by stylistic counterpoints provided by the use of gold leaf.

Carole A. Feuerman (born 1945) is an American sculptor and author working in Hyperrealism. She is one of the three major artists credited with starting the movement in the late 1970s. She is the only woman to sculpt in this style. Her career is highlighted by iconic figurative works of swimmers and dancers. She has been included in exhibitions at the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery; the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia; the Venice Biennale; and Palazzo Strozzi Palace in Florence, Italy, among others. Feuerman's public works have been displayed across the globe, including but not limited to: Central Park and SoHo, New York, l' Avenue George V in Paris, Harbor City in Hong Kong, Milan, Rome, Giardino della Marinaressa in Italy, New Bond Street, Canary Wharf in London, and Knokke Heist in Belgium.

Promoted by: Roma Culture, Capitoline Superintendence for Cultural HeritageIn collaboration with: PDG Arte CommunicationsIn partnership with: Bel-Air Fine Art - Contemporary Art GalleriesCurated by: Paolo De Grandis, Carlotta Scarpa, Technical and scientific coordination by Arianna AngelelliUnder the patronage of: Embassy of the United States of America in ItalyMuseum services of: Zètema Progetto CulturaExhibition Sponsors: Casale del Giglio

