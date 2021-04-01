Carol P. Lowe Joins Novolex Board Of Directors

HARTSVILLE, S.C., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novolex ® announced today that Carol P. Lowe has joined the Board of Directors of Novolex, an industry leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability. Lowe brings more than 30 years of experience as a strategic leader, serving in a variety of roles at FLIR Systems, Sealed Air Corporation and Carlisle Companies Inc.

" Carol Lowe is an impressive business leader, and we are very pleased to welcome her to the Novolex Board," said Stanley Bikulege, Novolex Chairman and CEO. "She is well known for her strategic planning, creative thinking and tremendous expertise, which will prove invaluable as Novolex continues to grow as a premier supplier of packaging solutions."

Lowe serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FLIR Systems Inc., a world leader in sensing technologies with business in 32 countries.

"I'm excited to join the Board of Novolex, a fast-growing company that has a well-earned reputation for delivering the best, most innovative packaging products to its customers," Lowe said. "This is an important time in the packaging industry, and Novolex is leading the way with groundbreaking solutions. I'm very proud to be a part of it."

Before joining FLIR Systems, Lowe served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sealed Air Corporation, a protective packaging company. Prior to that, she spent 10 years at Carlisle Companies Inc., a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of brands that manufacture highly engineered products. While at Carlisle, Lowe served in a variety of roles, including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. She also served as President of two of the Carlisle companies, Trail King Industries and Carlisle FoodService Products.

Prior to joining Carlisle, Carol served as Treasurer of National Gypsum Company, one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of gypsum board and drywall products. She began her career at Ernst & Young LLP and is a licensed CPA.

Lowe also serves on the Board of Directors of EMCOR Group, where she is a member of the Audit Committee. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Cytec Industries Inc. for eight years until its acquisition in 2015. Lowe currently serves on the Board of Visitors for the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and is a member of the Finance Committee. She also is a member of C200, a global women's executive leadership organization, and WomenCorporateDirectors (WCD). She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in accounting and earned her MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke.

