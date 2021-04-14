Carol Clements, Chief Digital & Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Report today announced the appointment of Carol Clements to Chief Digital & Technology Officer, effective April 26, 2021. In this role, Clements will be responsible for the New York-based airline's information systems and technology strategies. She succeeds Eash Sundaram, who retired from JetBlue earlier this year after nearly a decade at the helm of innovation and technology strategy for the airline.

"As we work through the pandemic recovery, technology will play a more important role than ever in our success and it's an area where you can expect to see more investment ahead to the benefit of crewmembers and customers alike," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. "Carol will be leading our IT team during one of the most pivotal times for our airline and the industry, and we look forward to having her join our senior leadership team."

Clements comes to JetBlue with more than a decade at Southwest Airlines, where she led the company-wide technology initiative to enable all commercial and operational capabilities for the carrier's first-ever international expansion. During her time at Southwest Airlines, Clements also held leadership roles in e-commerce, reservations and loyalty technology, and business intelligence. More recently, Clements served as chief technology officer for Pizza Hut. Under her leadership, the Pizza Hut team leveraged technology innovation to drive significant increases in digital and mobile sales, deliver a more frictionless and personalized customer experience, and improve restaurant operating efficiency.

