Carnomaly Announces Launch Of Their CARR Staking Feature For Their Token Holders

New Feature Allows Users to Put Their Tokens to Work Earning Income While Still in their Possession

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnomaly, the world's leading automotive crypto company, today announced the launch of their CARR Staking feature allowing their CARR Token holders to earn rewards on their holdings.

Carnomaly's CARR Staking program offers users an easy way to earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings without the need for any equipment like they would for crypto mining. As incentive for using their program, Carnomaly has a variety of benefits for their users including 20% APR for a limited time on staked tokens, automated smart contract compounding, no lockup on users' tokens, the ability to withdraw any amount at any time as well as staking as much as they would like and when they want. Each user's staked tokens will earn rewards for them by the minute.

"We're extremely excited to be able to launch this new staking feature for our CARR token holders." Says Scott Heninger, Founder and CEO of Carnomaly. "We believe in our company's ability to completely change the automotive finance industry and with this new feature we have given the consumer more incentives to join us in helping make this monumental industry shift."

The crypto staking process is a great way for consumers to use cryptocurrency to generate passive income, especially when receiving high interest rates for the staking. In order to simplify the procedure, the company has included a step-by-step guide on their website walking token holders through the process on how to stake their CARR Tokens and begin receiving their rewards right away.

To learn more about Carnomaly, their new CARR Staking feature, and to be a part of the world's first-ever automotive reward platform, visit https://carnomaly.io

ABOUT CARNOMALY:Carnomaly is the world's leading automotive crypto company and the future of the automotive industry. Our fleet of tech solutions will bring digital innovation to the automotive industry through the power of blockchain and crypto technology. Through our innovative we will change the way consumers buy, sell, shop, report, and finance new or used vehicles.

